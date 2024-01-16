A man has been arrested after he rammed a stolen vehicle into several Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squad cars during a pursuit.

According to a sheriff’s department spokesperson, deputies with the Industry station began the pursuit around 11:10 p.m. Monday near Hacienda Boulevard and Gale Avenue in Hacienda Heights.

Deputies executed a PIT maneuver on the 60 Freeway near the Crossroads Parkway exit, but the driver rammed the stolen Chevy Cruze into a police unit and kept going, authorities said.

A suspect being taken into custody after a pursuit on Jan. 15, 2024. (KeyNewsTV)

Police pursuing a vehicle in Whittier, CA on Jan. 15, 2024. (KeyNewsTV)

A second PIT maneuver was executed on the 605 Freeway near Peck Road in Whittier, which was successful in stopping the suspect.

He was subsequently taken into custody around an hour after the pursuit initially started, law enforcement officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.