Security cameras captured the moment a store clerk was able to thwart an attempted armed robbery in Fountain Valley.

The attempted robbery happened at Cousins Liquor & Deli in Fountain Valley on Wednesday night just after 9 p.m.

Security cameras captured the suspect’s white Nissan Altima sedan pulling up to the store. A masked man wearing a hoodie stepped out of the passenger side and store clerk Jacko Sadek said he saw the man approaching and prepared himself.

“Something’s going to happen,” Sadek recalled thinking. “Either he’s going to be a shoplifter or somebody’s going to rob me.”

Security cameras captured the moment a store clerk thwarted an attempted armed robbery in Fountain Valley on August 16, 2023. (Cousins Liquor & Deli)

Sadek said he was able to stay calm because he had been robbed before. About 15 months ago, three armed men entered the liquor store where during the confrontation, the clerk was punched in the face by a suspect.

As the masked robber entered the shop, he is seen pointing a handgun towards Sadek who was standing behind the cashier counter. He’s heard shouting, “Give me the money!” and ‘Where’s the money?” while facing Sadek.

Meanwhile, Sadek said he spoke calmly to the suspect while slowly eyeing the handgun he had hidden near the cash register.

Sadek suddenly grabs the hidden handgun and quickly points it toward the suspect. The thief immediately recoils in fear and runs out the door.

Sadek chases the man outside but the suspect hops into the waiting getaway car and speeds away.

The terrifying ordeal took place with a just 55-second span, Sadek said. He realizes the situation could’ve ended tragically.

You think, ‘What’s going to happen?” Sadek recalled at the moment. “So thank God everything went away peacefully. I’m glad that nobody got hurt. Not the guy, not me.”

The suspect remains at large and Sadek could only describe him as a young Hispanic male.

Sadek said he’s now asking his landlord to provide a security guard as the liquor store is the only business in the plaza that operates late at night.