A store owner remains in the ICU after being brutally beaten by robbers in downtown Los Angeles.

Surveillance cameras captured two hooded thieves armed with a semi-automatic handgun pistol-whipping the victim before escaping with cash and jewelry.

On Wednesday, police said the suspects walked into the clothing store on the 1100 block of Main Street around 4:49 p.m., according to LAPD.

Video shows the two suspects strolling into Franky Salerno’s store before violently assaulting him.

The thieves wanted Salerno’s gold necklace, Rolex watch and other jewelry. Although Salerno tried to fight back, he was no match for the men who kicked and punched him while he was on the ground. Salerno’s friend inside the store was also attacked.

The victim’s girlfriend, Ivana Octaviani, said she was fed up with the high amount of crime in L.A. and had moved to Arizona earlier in the week.

Two days later, thieves broke into her boyfriend’s shop and cleared out the merchandise. The very next day is when the armed suspects walked in and assaulted Salerno, leaving him hospitalized.

The incident has left her shocked, terrified and angry.

“Franky got assaulted on Wednesday, but he was there that day with his friend waiting for the police to come because his shop was broken into the night before,” said Octaviani. “They took most of his merchandise. On the back of his head, it’s like all staples, it’s crazy.”

Salerno suffered multiple fractures including on his skull, eye socket, nose and hand, said Octaviani.

Franky Salerno is seen in the ICU after being brutally attacked by two thieves at his Downtown Los Angeles store on May 10, 2023. (Kloudpusherz)

“Is this what we’ve become?” asked Octaviani. “L.A. was once a great city. California was once a great state, but look at it now. What happened?”

The two suspects fled the scene and remain at large on Friday night.

One suspect was last seen wearing a black face mask, a black hoodie with an “X” on it, and black pants. The second suspect was last seen wearing a blue and white hoodie with blue jeans.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with Salerno’s medical expenses.

Anyone with information should contact the LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.