Storefronts smashed in Burbank as concern grows over zero-bail policy

Police are investigating a series of break-ins that occurred in Burbank early Friday morning.

The incidents were reported about 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank Police Department Lt. Green said.

Investigators said four businesses were hit along the street lined with retail shops.

Video from the scene showed glass doors and windows had been shattered at several of the businesses.

Police have not provided any suspect descriptions in connection with the crimes.

Investigators are searching for surveillance video that may help identify the suspects.

The break-ins are a reminder of a recent trend of smash-and-grab style robberies that have taken place recently around the Southland.

Los Angeles police on Thursday announced the arrests of 14 suspects in connection with 11 robberies between Nov. 18 and 28, but said all were already out of custody.

Most bailed out or met the no-bail criteria, and one is a juvenile, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said that with the pandemic easing, its time to make room again in jails for criminals.

“We need the help of our criminal justice system, of our judges, of our jailers,” Garcetti said. “We have opened up a lot of the city because we’re in a better place with COVID. We should be able to also open up our jails, and we should be able to have judges that put people behind those bars.”

A statewide policy of imposing $0 bail for misdemeanors and lower-level felonies ended last year, but it was kept in place within the L.A. County Superior Court system.