Stores offer perks to first responders and health care workers during the pandemic

Sam’s Club joined other stores on Sunday in offering perks to health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Every Sunday until further notice, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., they’ll be able shop early alongside Sam’s Club associates at all locations. A membership is not required.

Other retailers have announced similar benefits.

Costco is temporarily letting first responders and health care workers move to the front of any line to enter the store. Walmart has extended its daily early curbside pickup hour for vulnerable groups to include front-line workers.

Other chains, such as Krispy Kreme and Walgreens, have announced discounts and free items.

Here’s a list of perks available for some front-line workers:

Big Lots: In addition to first responders and medical professionals, commercial drivers, medical professionals, active military personnel and veterans can take advantage of a 15% discount on all items. They can present identification in store, or use the code BIGHEROES online. Click here for more information.

Circle K: The chain’s front-line store employees, first responders and health care workers can get free coffee, tea and a Polar Pop. Click here for more information.

Crocs: The shoe company said it has received a “tremendous response” to its offer for a free pair of Crocs for health workers. Those interested are asked to check the website before the daily limit is met.

Krispy Kreme: Every Monday through May 11, health care workers can show their badge at a Krispy Kreme drive-thru to receive a free dozen of donuts. Click here for more information.

Costco: Health care workers and first responders such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters with Costco memberships can present their IDs to be able to move in front of the line to enter a store. Click here for more information.

Sam’s Club: From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sundays, health care workers and first responders won’t need a membership to shop early with store associates. Click here for more information.

Starbucks: Through May 3, anyone who identifies as a “front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak” can get a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced. The company did not immediately respond to a request for details on who qualifies.

Sweetgreen: The salad chain has been collecting donations to offer free meals to hospitals in cities they serve, including Los Angeles. Those interested can submit a request online.

Walgreens: On April 25, Walgreens will offer medical personnel, first responders and police 30% off regularly priced store brand items and 20% off regularly priced national brand products for “Frontline Heroes Discount Day.” Shoppers will need to show identification, and some items, such as products in high demand, are excluded. Click here for more information.

Walmart: Early daily curbside pickup for vulnerable groups has been expanded to include first responders from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Shoppers can select a pickup time slot on the Walmart website, which displays qualifications for each location. Click here for more information.