Showers began falling in Southern California Monday, kicking off what is expected to be several days of rain for the region.

Forecasters say to prepare for a total of three days of precipitation with showers arriving Monday and continuing until Wednesday morning.

The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coast and valley locations with the heaviest showers arriving Tuesday.

Mountain locations are expected to see from 2 to 5 inches of rain through Wednesday.

There is a chance of thunderstorms, especially Tuesday, which could bring possible flooding.

Concern is growing for residents in the Monrovia area near where the 2020 Bobcat Fire burned. Heavy showers could cause mud and debris flows in burn scar areas.

A flood watch is in place from Monday night through Tuesday night for portions of the Los Angeles County mountains, Antelope Valley, Santa Clarity Valley and San Gabriel Valley, including the cities of Lancaster, Castaic Lake, Palmdale, Pomona, Valencia, Santa Clarita, El Monte, Acton, East Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Pasadena, Newhall, and Mount Wilson, according to the weather service.

A flash flood watch was issued for the Bond and Silverado burn scar areas Monday night through Tuesday evening.

The flash flood watch includes the Santa Ana mountains and foothills, and some Orange County inland areas.

Snow is expected to remain around 7,000 feet Monday night but may drop to 4,000 feet Tuesday night.

Forecasters are calling for 6 inches to a foot of snow above the 6,000 foot mark with up to 20 inches possible in some areas. Between 2 and 6 inches of snow is expected above the 4,500 foot level.

Drivers were reminded to carry chains when traveling in the mountains.

Dry weather is expected to return later in the day Wednesday and continue through the weekend.