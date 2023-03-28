After several warm and sunny days, Southern California’s weather is about to shift again as another Pacific storm moves in.

The rain arrives late Tuesday night and will linger throughout the day on Wednesday and into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles.

The first band of rainfall is expected to hit Ventura County around 10 p.m. and Los Angeles County between midnight and 3 a.m.

Rain “will be steady but short-lived and generally on the lighter said,” NWS said.

Rainfall rates will be a tenth of an inch per hour in the coastal areas and valleys and up to a quarter inch per hour in the foothills and mountains.

The first band of rain will be followed by a six to eight-hour break with clearing skies before the next band arrives late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Satellite-radar composite. March 28, 2023. (KTLA)

“This (second band) will be more showery in nature but with higher rain rates and possible thunderstorms,” NWS said.

Southern California’s mountains will also receive more snow. NWS is forecasting two to five inches between 4,000 and 6,000 feet in elevation with snow possible as low as 3,000 feet on Wednesday and Thursday.