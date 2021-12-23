Storm brings evacuation warnings to flood-prone areas of Southern California

Southland areas vulnerable to mudslides and flooding are being put under evacuation warnings as the first in a series of storms arrives Thursday.

Three to 6 inches of rain is forecast to fall in the local mountain and foothill areas through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday morning for parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The amount of rainfall expected to hit the area could prompt mud and debris flows in areas still cleaning up from last week’s storm.

Bond Fire burn scar areas

The wet forecast has prompted officials to issue voluntary evacuation warnings for residents near the Bond Fire burn scar areas in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Residents are strongly urged to prepare and evacuate the area. The warning is expected to remain in place through Friday afternoon.

Currently, residents are encouraged to find alternate shelter with friends and family. Updates will be posted on the Orange County Twitter feed, including any evacuation center information if one should be opened.

A map depicting the areas under voluntary evacuation warnings can be found at www.ocsheriff.gov/bondfire.

Soft road closures – open to local traffic only – will be in place at canyon entrances beginning at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with disabilities or other needs requiring evacuation assistance should call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000.

Those needing assistance with small and large animal evacuations can call Orange County Animal Care at 714-935-6848 during normal hours between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or at 714-259-1122 during after-hours from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

El Dorado Fire burn scar areas

Evacuation warnings are also in place for areas near the El Dorado Fire burn scar in San Bernardino County. Officials have expressed concern about the possibility of fast-moving water and mudslides.

Several areas, including Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Northeast Yucaipa and along Highway 38 from Bryant to Angeles Oaks have been placed under an evacuation warning, according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department.

The Fontana Station also issued an evacuation warning for potential mud and debris flows that could impact the community of Nealeys Corner. The warning includes areas west of Lytle Creek Road (north of the 15 Freeway) to Meyers Canyon from Thursday night through Friday morning.

Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Northeast Yucaipa, east of Bryant Street and North of Date Ave, Highway 38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks are subject to an evacuation warning; potential for mud and debris flow from an approaching storm Thursday night – Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/FZBhFThQhZ — Yucaipa Police (@YucaipaPD) December 23, 2021

EVACUATION WARNING ⚠️ There is a potential for mud and debris flow from an approaching storm that may affect the community of Nealeys Corner west of Lytle Creek Road north of the 15 freeway to Meyers Canyon in the Lytle Creek Thursday night through Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/MVuanabRp0 — Fontana Station (@fontanastation) December 23, 2021