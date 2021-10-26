Storm brings record-breaking rainfall to L.A. County

A powerful storm that moved into Southern California Monday set multiple rainfall records as it drenched the region.

Many areas in Los Angeles County got more than an inch of rain, especially in the mountains, the National Weather Service reported early Tuesday morning.

Santa Barbara County mountains received even more rain, with 4.54 inches recorded in the San Marcos Pass, 3.56 inches at Tecolote Canyon and 3.54 inches at Refugio Pass.

As the storm fueled by an atmospheric river moved in, flood advisories were issued for L.A., Ventura and Santa Barbara counties through Monday afternoon as heavy downpours raised the risk of roadway flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas.

Those living near the Alisal Fire burn area in Santa Barbara County were ordered to shelter-in-place at one point on Monday.

Long Beach saw record-setting rainfall, recording 0.13 inches on Monday that broke the previous record of 0.08 inches set in 2010, according to the Weather Service.

At Los Angeles International Airport, a record rainfall of 0.39 inches surpassed the old record of 0.19 inches from 1951.

Camarillo Airport in Ventura County also recorded rainfall of 0.7 inches Monday, breaking the old record of 0.39 inches set in 1940.

At Santa Barbara Airport, record rainfall of 0.96 inches broke the 0.02 inch record set in 2000.

Several other records were broken further north, where the storm toppled big rigs, flooded streets, caused rock slides and led to power outages and road closures.

The Weather Service on Monday called preliminary rainfall totals “staggering,” the Associated Press reported.

At the base of Marin County’s Mount Tamalpais, 11 inches of rain were recorded. While downtown San Francisco received 4 inches of rain — the fourth-wettest day ever in the city.

“We literally have gone from fire/drought conditions to flooding in one storm cycle,” the local weather office said

The Long Beach City Health Officer issued a rain advisory for recreational beaches and bays in the city, warning of unhealthy conditions from storm drain outlets and river runoff.

The L.A. County Health Officer also cautioned residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers. An advisory is in effect through Thursday afternoon.

The final rainfall totals for Mon are in and we broke 6 daily record rainfall amounts with the storm. LAX received 0.39", breaking its record of 0.19" & Santa Barbara broke its 0.02" record by getting 0.96".



Follow the link full record list. https://t.co/lvBK3i4B0R pic.twitter.com/EqNWpeZOI0 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 26, 2021