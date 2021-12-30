Southern California has been socked by a winter storm that has brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-ridden region over a two-day period.

On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office released precipitation totals for L.A. and Orange counties, revealing how much rain and snow the area has received since Wednesday.

Here’s the breakdown:

Rain

The highest rainfall total to date in the Los Angeles area is the approximately 7 inches recorded at Cogswell Dam in the San Gabriel Mountains, which is located in the Bobcat Fire burn scar.

But many other areas of the counties received several inches of rain.

More than 5 inches of precipitation as recorded in the Topanga (5.38), Woodland Hills (5.27) and Brentwood (5.10) areas over the two-day period, weather service data showed. Those were three of the top six rainfall amounts thus far.

In Ventura County — also handled by NWS’s L.A. office — 5 inches of rain has been recorded at Circle X Ranch. That area is nestled in the western part of the Santa Monica Mountains, within the mountain’s Recreation Area. The Santa Susana Mountain’s Rocky Peak is also approaching the 5-inch mark.

Other impressive rainfall amounts were recorded throughout L.A. County, including 4.33 inches in Bel-Air, 3.96 inches in Agoura Hills, 3.82 inches in Newhall, 3.73 inches in Hawthorne, 3.71 inches in Culver City, 3.60 inches in downtown Los Angeles and 3.51 inches in Alhambra.

A number of areas in Ventura County also received at least three inches of rain over two days, among them Saticoy (3.92 inches), Oxnard (3.80 inches), Westlake Villa (3.37), Fillmore (3.13) and Camarillo (3.02 inches).

Full rainfall totals from NWS’s L.A. office can be found here.

Snow

As far as snowfall totals in L.A and Ventura counties, Mountain High — at an elevation of 7,000 feet — had by far the highest two-day amount: 12 to 18 inches, according to the weather service.

Mount Baldy, which has a slightly lower elevation at 6,500 feet, had the second-most snow with 8 inches.

Mount Wilson and Mount Pinos (along the Ventura County border) tied for third, recording 6 inches apiece.

Snowfall totals can be found here.