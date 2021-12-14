Storm closes Six Flags Magic Mountain

A “Welcome Back” sign at Six Flags Magic Mountain is seen on its first day of reopening to members and pass holders on April 1, 2021 in Valencia. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia was closed Tuesday as a storm moved through the region, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The amusement park said those with tickets for Tuesday will be able to visit on another date. The tickets will be valid through Dec. 31.

The closure at Six Flags comes as the storm was expected to bring 6 inches of rain to local mountains, and 1 to 3 inches along coastal and valley areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory through 10 a.m. for Los Angeles County.

The downpours triggered warnings over possible mud and debris flows in recent burn areas and snarled traffic on local freeways, where multiple spinouts were reported throughout the region.

PARK UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, #SixFlagsMagicMountain will be CLOSED today December 14. All tickets purchased for today will be valid through 12/31/21. — Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) December 14, 2021

Latest storm details. The steady rain is moving to the east of Los Angeles County, as we transition into more off and on again showers for the rest of the day. Some showers could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Be extra careful on the roads. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/LYPTB1JlVe — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 14, 2021