A slow-moving storm system dropped several inches of rain on parts of Ventura County, causing widespread flooding Thursday morning.

So much rain accumulated in areas of Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Ventura that first responders had trouble responding to reports of flooding at some homes and businesses.

Video showed several feet of water left vehicles stuck at the intersection of West Channel Islands Boulevard and South J. Street Thursday morning.

A flooded intersection in Oxnard is seen following heavy rain on Dec. 20, 2023. (@VVDREAA)

The Oxnard Fire Department issued a message for drivers to stay off the streets if possible.

“Please stay off the city streets for the next several hours until the water recedes. Standing water can cause vehicles to stall and may become trapped,” the Fire Department posted on X, formerly Twitter just before 3 a.m.

The rain was so intense that the Weather Service issued a tornado warning shortly before 1:30 a.m. There was no indication that a tornado ever touched down.

At one point, more than three inches of rain fell in one hour at some locations.

Residents may see a bit of a break later Thursday morning but the storm isn’t leaving.

“You may get a little pause, a little pocket of clearing … but it does come back,” KTLA Meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said.

Another round of heavy rain will return Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday before drier conditions return for the holiday weekend, Henry said.