A storm is headed toward Southern California for the upcoming weekend but it will bring much less rain than previously anticipated.

“Now that we know that the low-pressure system is going to stay well to the north of us, the bulk of rain will fall in through northern, central California,” KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said.

A storm system is seen off the coast of California on Nov. 17, 2023. (KTLA)

As for the timing, many areas can expect clear skies to start the day Friday. Cloudy skies should develop by midday with showers not arriving until later in the evening or overnight.

The bulk of the rain is expected to fall overnight and into the early morning hours Saturday.

Forecasters are calling for about .25 to .50 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas could see significantly more rain due to thunderstorms, which are expected to develop with this storm.

Minor flooding issues are possible, according to the weather service.

Snow levels are expected to remain between 7,500 to 9,000 feet.

Look for showers to continue until about midday Saturday before clearing in the afternoon.