Mud washes out roads in Oak Glen on Nov. 8, 2022. (OnScene.TV)

Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning.

Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department.

Officials were concerned about the potential for mud and debris flow from the El Dorado and Apple fire burn scars.

The police department’s tweet provided maps of the most threatened areas.

Video showed mud and debris washed out numerous driveways and small roads in the Oak Glen community.

Bulldozers were in the area working to clear the debris that covered a portion of Oak Glen Road.

The streets leading into the Oak Glen community were closed Tuesday morning.

Flash flood warnings were in place for the two burn scar areas through 1 p.m.

Several inches of rain were expected fall in a short amount of time, resulting in debris flow moving through the warned area, according to the National Weather Service.

The El Dorado Fire burned more than 22,000 acres near Oak Glen and Yucaipa in 2020.

The blaze was ignited by a pyrotechnic device used at gender reveal party in El Dorado Ranch Park.

The Apple Fire, which also sparked in 2020, burned roughly 33,000 acres.

The weather service also warned the communities of San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mount San Gorgonio, Lake Arrowhead, Highland, and Colton that they could experience flash flooding Tuesday.