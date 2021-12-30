Storm prompts closure of Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain

Heavy rains have prompted the closure of Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain Thursday.
Knott’s tweeted Thursday morning that the Buena Park theme park would close at 1 p.m. “due to inclement weather.” The California Marketplace, however, was expected to remain open until 7 p.m.
Similarly, Six Flags indicated the Valencia location would be closed. The park was also closed Wednesday.
Officials cited the same reason for the closure.
As of 10 a.m., nearby Newhall had received 3.82 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Both parks closed during a storm just two weeks ago, on Dec. 14. During that event, powerful winds were also a concern.