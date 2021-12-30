Storm prompts closure of Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain

A “Welcome Back” sign at Six Flags Magic Mountain is seen on its first day of reopening to members and pass holders on April 1, 2021 in Valencia. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Heavy rains have prompted the closure of Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain Thursday.

Knott’s tweeted Thursday morning that the Buena Park theme park would close at 1 p.m. “due to inclement weather.” The California Marketplace, however, was expected to remain open until 7 p.m.

Similarly, Six Flags indicated the Valencia location would be closed. The park was also closed Wednesday.

Officials cited the same reason for the closure.

As of 10 a.m., nearby Newhall had received 3.82 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Both parks closed during a storm just two weeks ago, on Dec. 14. During that event, powerful winds were also a concern.

Due to inclement weather, #KnottsBerryFarm will be closing at 1pm today (Thursday, December 30). The California Marketplace will remain open until 7pm pic.twitter.com/DX8qhUEKXo — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 30, 2021

PARK UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, #SixFlagsMagicMountain will be CLOSED today, December 30. — Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) December 30, 2021