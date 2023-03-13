Another powerful storm is taking aim at Southern California with residents in Santa Barbara County being warned that they should be ready to evacuate due to concerns about dangerous flash flooding and mudslides.

An evacuation warning is already in effect for areas of Santa Barbara County associated with the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fire burn scars. Evacuation orders go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday for all three areas, officials announced.

In parts of Ventura County, evacuation warnings due to the potential for floods and debris flow went into effect at 6 p.m. and are set to last until Tuesday at 10 p.m.

In Los Angeles, rain is expected to begin early Tuesday morning and will increase in intensity throughout the day.

The National Weather Service is forecasting rainfall totals of two to four inches for coastal areas and valleys, and three to six inches in the foothills. The mountains of southeastern Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County may see as much as seven inches of rain.

Wind gusts from 20 to 50 miles per hour may create hazardous conditions, such as downed trees and power lines.

Cooler, dryer weather is expected Wednesday through Thursday, with a slight chance for showers Friday and into the weekend, the NWS said.