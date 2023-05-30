A boulder and mudslide prompted the closure of portions of Topanga Canyon on Jan. 5, 2023 (Caltrans)

Southern California’s usually wet and destructive winter may be in the rear-view mirror, but not for all drivers.

Caltrans is planning to reduce Topanga Canyon Boulevard down to one lane for six months to repair storm damage and reduce the risk of future landslides, beginning Monday, June 5, the transit department announced.

The work involves removing boulders and rocks, repairing protective mesh draping on hillsides, clearing drainage systems, and repairing potholes.

Caltrans says the lane closures will be at various locations, times, and days, and may involve night work. Drivers can expect to see flaggers directing alternating traffic from Cezanne Avenue in Woodland Hills to the Pacific Coast Highway.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard, also known as State Route 27, is a popular road for commuters to avoid traffic on the 405 Freeway. It was hit particularly hard during the winter storms with large boulders and mud forcing the road to be closed several times.