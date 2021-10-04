Storm, swelling tides could hamper O.C. oil spill cleanup efforts

Workers with Patriot Environmental Services on Sunday clean up oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh near Huntington State Beach.(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Inclement weather on Monday could pose a challenge to crews scrambling to clean the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, multiple weather agencies warned.

The spill, first reported Saturday morning, originated from a pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach connected to an offshore oil platform known as Elly. By Sunday afternoon, about 126,000 gallons of crude had gushed into the water, blackening nearby beaches and soiling a 25-acre wetland known as Talbert Marsh.

Officials said lightning, rain and swelling tides could hamper cleanup efforts and create dangerous conditions for workers.

“We are expecting a chance of thunderstorms,” said Casey Oswant, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, which oversees the Orange County area.

