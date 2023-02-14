Frosty temps and strong winds arrive in Southern California on Tuesday and will stick around through Thursday this week.

The incoming storm system could bring “widespread damaging winds,” increasing the risk of downed trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall covered the slopes of San Bernardino mountain areas on Tuesday, bringing icy roads and slick conditions in higher elevations.

Grab a jacket as overnight low temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will range from 28 to 42 degrees along the coastal area and valleys, said NWS.

Turbulent gusts are expected to hit around 40-60 miles per hour in the coastal and valley regions. Those heading up to the mountains could face winds anywhere from 55-75 miles per hour, said NWS.

Many areas of Southern California can also expect light rainfall and snow below 2,000 feet.

A dust advisory was issued throughout Riverside County, Coachella Valley and East Riverside County. The advisory will remain in effect through Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Residents in these areas should remain indoors when possible as continued exposure to unhealthy air can cause “serious health problems, including asthma attacks, heart and lung disease symptoms and increased risk of respiratory infections,” officials said. “Children, older adults, and people with respiratory or heart disease should avoid prolonged exposure and strenuous activities when particle pollution levels are high.”

A high surf advisory has been issued across beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and along the central coast.

Dangerous waves and rip currents will continue this week, creating unsafe conditions for beachgoers, NWS warns.

NWS recommends mariners remain in port, seek safe harbor, and/or secure their vessels from severe wind and combined seas. Beachgoers should stay back from the water’s edge and off any coastal rocks.

A freeze watch was issued for many Ventura and Santa Barbara County coastal and valley areas, as well as the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys for late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.