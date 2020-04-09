Live Now
Storm system will loop to Las Vegas, then return to Southern California

A satellite image shows a tightly wound, slow-moving cutoff low sporting an eye-like feature spinning off the the Southern California coast at 2:30 p.m. on April 8, 2020. (Credit: Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere & Los Angeles Times)

A cold cutoff low spinning off the Southern California coast Wednesday afternoon will head toward Las Vegas Thursday morning, then loop back to Southern California before heading east to Arizona Friday night, the National Weather Service said.

As a result, wintry scattered rain and mountain snow with below-normal temperatures will persist across the region through early Friday.

Precipitation will become more widespread as the low moves ashore Wednesday night. According to the weather service, the low will perform a complete counterclockwise loop, meandering east to Nevada, then returning to California, with a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain likely in many areas, and heavy snow above 5,000 feet in the mountains.

Interstate 5 over the Grapevine can expect brief periods of mixed rain and snow, but no significant travel issues were anticipated.

