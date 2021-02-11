Light rain expected in L.A. area, snowfall in the Sierra Nevada over President’s Day weekend

On Jan. 29, 2020, Areg Mnatsakanyan, 2, joins his father Gor, center, and grandfather Hovo to feed birds at Lake Balboa during a lull in the rain. Light showers are expected Feb. 12 in the Southland. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A winter storm moving across California is expected to bring light rain to the Los Angeles area and snow to the Sierra Nevada, potentially buffeting skiers’ holiday weekend travel plans.

Beginning Thursday, a “very weak” rain system is expected to hit the L.A. area, according to Rich Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“The storm doesn’t look like a big rain producer,” Thompson said.

Clouds will increase across Southern California throughout Thursday as the storm approaches. There is a chance for light showers Thursday night and Friday morning, with most areas receiving under a tenth of an inch. Mountain areas might get a little more, Thompson said.

