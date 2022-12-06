A cold storm system is slated to bring scattered showers and low snow levels to Southern California Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for the majority of moisture from Tuesday’s storm to remain to our north and east but there is a good chance of measurable rain, around .10 of an inch, around the region.

While some areas saw scattered showers already Tuesday morning, the best chance of rain will for most residents will arrive during the evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow levels with the cold system are expected to fall to around 4,500 feet Tuesday afternoon, then drop even further overnight.

The 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area could be impacted by snow, according to the weather service.

Dry conditions are expected to return Wednesday, Thursday and most of Friday, but more rain is headed our way for the weekend.

The exact timing of the rain is still being determined but as of now, Saturday night into Sunday appears to be most likely, according to the weather service.

This second storm is expected to be more powerful than Tuesday’s, brining between .5 and 1 inch of rain to Southern California.

Warmer, drier conditions are likely to return next week.