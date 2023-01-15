The latest storm to hit Southern California delivered yet another round of destructive rainfall and winds on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

In Woodland Hills, more than a dozen cars were damaged when a large tree came crashing down in a shopping center parking lot along Mulholland Drive, just south of the 101 Freeway, shortly after 8 p.m.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

“We were in our car and we heard a giant crash. We turned around and the tree was falling,” one witness said. “Everyone was screaming. Everyone came out of the restaurant and were taking pictures. Car alarms were going off.”

A large tree toppled onto more than a dozen cars in a Woodland Hills shopping center. Jan. 14, 2023. (KTLA)

Not far from the shopping center, a small landslide blocked all lanes of travel in Topanga Canyon for a short period of time overnight. A downed tree also blocked traffic in L.A.’s Holmby Hills neighborhood.

Unlike last week’s storm, Orange County saw slightly higher rainfall amounts than metro Los Angeles and even Ventura County.

Long Beach received 1.75 inches of rain which, combined with high surf, caused flooding in the Peninsula neighborhood, a low-lying area next to the ocean. Localized flooding also occurred in Seal Beach.

In Laguna Hills, swift water rescue crews jumped into action to rescue a woman who became trapped in rushing water in the 24400 block of Christina Court.

24-Hour Rain Totals (NWS):

Los Angeles International Airport: 1.54″

Northridge: 1.41″

Oxnard: 1.66″

Compton: 1.65″

Malibu: 1.95″

Dana Point: 1.93″

San Juan Capistrano: 2.56″

Riverside: 1.22″

Temecula: 1.73″

Tustin: 1.50″

Castaic: 1.36″

Burbank: 1.09″

All of this rain comes as Southern California is still recovering from previous storms, which caused extensive damage, including creating an enormous sinkhole in Chatsworth.

A Chatsworth road remains closed on Jan. 15, 2023, due to a gaping sinkhole. (KTLA)

The Southland will have no time to dry off and clean up, as another storm system is expected to bring additional rainfall of a half-inch to 2 inches Sunday into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow levels in the mountains will drop into the 4,500-5,500 foot range.

Above 6,000 feet, a total of 8 to 16 inches is expected to fall, though that figure is only 3 to 6 inches between 5,000 and 6,000 feet.