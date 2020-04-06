Storm triggers large debris flow in Hollywood Hills, impacting 1 home

Fire crews respond to a debris flow in the Hollywood Hills on April 6, 2020. (KTLA)

A portion of hillside buckled in the Hollywood Hills on a rainy Monday morning, sending a cascade of mud into the back of a single-story home, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Crews responded shortly before 9:30 a.m. to a report of a large debris flow in the 2800 block of North Westshire Drive, according to an LAFD alert.

When they arrived, first responders found about 4 feet of mud had come down against the back of the single family residence, the alert stated.

All residents made it out safely and the home was not damaged.

Small section of hillside slid and left mud/water in backyard of home in #hollywoodhills this AM. Fortunately no injuries or structural damage to home but serves as a good reminder that while you #StayHome Please prepare for the wet weather if you live in at risk areas 📷 EFrench pic.twitter.com/KwfGuroNjc — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) April 6, 2020

Search and rescue crews are being sent to check out the road above, which may have been compromised, according to LAFD.

“They are moving into the area to assess and determine what actions can/need to be taken,” the alert stated, noted that access was difficult because of narrow roads in the area.

No further details were immediately provided about the incident.

The landslide occurred amid a powerful storm system that moved into the region overnight, bringing widespread rain to L.A. County.

Wet weather is expected throughout the day, with showers lingering until Wednesday or Thursday, according to forecasters.