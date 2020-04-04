Storms moving into SoCal, mountain snow and ‘significant’ rain expected

Breaking News
If you need more motivation to practice social distancing to slow the coronavirus, Mother Nature will help you out.

Storms are moving into California this week, bringing rain as well as snow to mountain areas.

A cold Pacific storm is likely to bring widespread rain and mountain snow to Southern California late Sunday into Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The low-pressure system is expected to draw in a plume of moisture from the Pacific that could produce significant precipitation on Sunday and Monday, said Eric Boldt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. The heaviest rainfall is expected on south- and southwest-facing slopes in the mountains and foothills.

