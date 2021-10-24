Storms, severe weather bring hazardous conditions to SoCal, wildfire burn scar areas

Amid an exceptional drought that has plagued California for years, an atmospheric river is soaking the region, dumping copious amounts of precipitation and up to six feet of mountain snow.

Atmospheric rivers are strips of exceptionally moist air, sometimes sourced from the tropics, that can produce excessive amounts of rain.

This heavy precipitation will help ease the drought but is also bringing potentially hazardous mudslides and debris flows in areas recently devastated by wildfires.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning issued for the Alisal burn area west of Santa Barbara, from 6 a.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday. The agency also warned of “significant mud and debris flows” around the wildfire burn scar area.

Flash Flood Watch issued for #Alisal burn area valid 6 am to noon Mon. Rainfall rates of 0.3-0.6" per hour expected with local rates up to 1.0" per hour possible. Significant mud and debris flows will be possible in and around #Alisal burn area. #SBAWeather #cawx #Socal #LArain — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 24, 2021