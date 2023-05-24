A stranded hiker was rescued Wednesday afternoon after he got lost in a cave in Bell Canyon.

The hiker called authorities after he became stranded in a cave within a remote area of Bell Canyon. He told first responders that he was stuck and unable to return to his vehicle on his own.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded with a helicopter and located the hiker. A rescuer was lowered down to him, but a hoist rescue was not an immediate option because of the location.

Together the hiker and the rescuer were able to get out of the cave and find higher ground where they were both hoisted into the helicopter and dropped off nearby.

The 34-year-old hiker did not suffer serious injuries and was returned to his vehicle, the Fire Department said.

A stranded hiker was hoisted to safety by a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter on May 24, 2023. (KTLA)

When going on a hike in a remote area, officials say it’s important to make sure you have a way to contact someone if you become injured or stranded. That includes a cell phone with service or a rescue beacon.

It’s also recommended that you tell someone where you are going and how long you will be gone, so that they can contact authorities if you are overdue for your return.

