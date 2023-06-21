Two hikers and their dehydrated dog had to be rescued by LASD personnel after becoming stranded on a path in the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.

A concerned citizen flagged down Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Zavala and Sheriff’s Service Officer McKuen and informed them that two lost and stranded hikers and their dog were in desperate need of help, according to a Facebook post from the LASD Parks Bureau.

After hiking almost a half mile and crossing ridge lines, Deputy Zavala located the hikers, who were severely dehydrated and in the company of a 13-year-old long haired black Labrador who was so dehydrated that he had given up walking.

“Deputy Zavala attempted to give the dog water, but the dog was so overheated and dehydrated [that] he couldn’t stand, let alone walk,” LASD Park Bureau’s Facebook post said.

Deputy Zavala carried the incapacitated pup over his shoulders after the hikers informed the deputy that they were able to walk, but unable to care for the dog.

After hiking back to the parking lot, the dog and hikers appeared to be doing better, police said.

They left the park without further incident.