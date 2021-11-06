‘Stranger Things’ pop-up experience brings the Upside Down to the Americana at Brand

Netflix is bringing one of their most popular shows to real life in the Los Angeles area.

“Stranger Things” fans in L.A. can get ready for a real-life supernatural experience, as the Upside Down is now in Glendale.

Starting Saturday, Netflix’s Stranger Things-inspired store that’s part retail experience, part photo op will set up at the Americana at Brand to bring fans an immersive experience full of mystery, friendship, and of course, 80s nostalgia.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 6, 2021.