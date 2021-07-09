Stranger tried to carry child back to car before kissing him on cheek in O.C. kidnapping attempt: Police

A man was arrested after the attempted kidnapping of a 6-year-old child in Placentia earlier this week, police said Thursday.

The child was standing near his family friends outside the entrance of Peewee’s Market at 703 W. La Jolla St. just before 8 p.m. Monday, as his mother stood inside the store, next to the entrance.

A man then stopped his vehicle in the middle of the street across from the store, got out and ran to toward the boy, Placentia Police Department officials said in a news release.

He then picked up the child and began carrying him back to his vehicle, according to police.

People nearby saw what happened and started yelling at the man, who was later identified as 41-year-old Michael Foley.

“Foley then kissed the child on the cheek and said, ‘I love you baby,'” before putting the child down, running back into his vehicle and driving away eastbound on La Jolla Street, the Police Department said.

Police were called to the store, and they were able to review surveillance video and identify Foley as the suspect.

Investigators tracked Foley down to the city of Orange Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of kidnapping.

He’s being held at an Orange County jail on $100,000 bail, according to police.

Police said there is no relation between Foley and the child or his mother.

Anyone with information on is encouraged to call Placentia police detectives at 714-993-8146. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.