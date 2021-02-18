Street along West Hollywood Park to close on weekend to promote outdoor dining, distancing

A block of West Hollywood’s busiest downtown area will be limited to foot traffic on weekends in a pilot program intended to make more room for social distancing and expanded outdoor dining.

The West Hollywood City Council voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to approve the test project, which will close Robertson Boulevard for almost a block south of Santa Monica Boulevard, in effect expanding the West Hollywood Park into the street. The closures will start at 6 p.m. Saturday and continue through 2 a.m. Monday. The council will reevaluate the program after three months.

“Imagine a yoga class on Sunday morning along Robertson Boulevard with 50 or 60 people doing yoga. Imagine that we could, at the end of the spring, start AA meetings in the parking lot…. Imagine that we could have food trucks with carts from West Hollywood businesses along Robertson,” said Councilman John D’Amico, who proposed a similar measure in 2012. “I think the opportunities are so big and so great.”

Lined with bars and restaurants and a busy hub for ride-hailing stops, the Robertson Boulevard block is already a hot spot for activity.

