Video taken early Monday shows street racers taking over three South Los Angeles intersections.

Between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m., several cars were recorded doing donuts as people hung out of cars and spectators watched or filmed the dangerous stunts.

Fireworks also went off at one of the takeovers, the video from a freelance photographer showed.

The incidents occurred at Western Avenue and Century Boulevard, Normandie and Florence avenues and Normandie Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard.

In one of the takeovers, a large group formed in the middle while a driver performed donuts.

In another, several vehicles were conducting the stunts at the same time.

The video shows the crowd start to disperse as police sirens are heard in the background.