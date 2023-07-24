Multiple vehicles took over a parking lot in Diamond Bar Sunday night leading to a possible arrest.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to a street racing call in the 900 block of Diamond Bar Boulevard around 10 p.m., a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told KTLA.

Authorities respond to a parking lot takeover in Diamond Bar on July 23, 2023. (KNN)

A large crowd was found in the parking lot of the Oak Tree shopping center as vehicles were taking turns doing doughnuts and other stunts.

The crowd was dispersed without incident by 10:30 p.m., the spokesperson said.

Video appeared to show one driver being arrested as the vehicles were leaving the scene but CHP officials could have not confirmed any arrests.

There were no reports of injuries resulting from the takeover.