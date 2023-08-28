A total of 91 citations were issued and 27 people were arrested during a street racing and sideshow crackdown in Los Angeles County over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The operation took place in several locations in the region Friday and Saturday.

The Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit prevented groups of people from taking over intersections and conducting other street racing activities.

Aside from the citations and arrests, the following results came of the operation:

31 Impounds/stored vehicles

2 Felony pursuits

1 Recovered stolen vehicle

In 2021, CHP officers responded to more than 7,300 street racing and sideshow incidents involving around 123,000 people, according to the agency.

Over the past five years, they say there have been more than 260 crashes associated with street racing sideshows in the state; around 30 of those resulted in a death, while more than 124 resulted in injuries, according to the CHP.

Late last year, a 24-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle during a street takeover in South Los Angeles.