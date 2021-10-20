L.A. street racing surged during COVID pandemic

Illegal street racing activities on Ana Street in Compton in 2015. One of the several illegal street racing locations racers raced. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

Underground street racing has long been an illicit part of Los Angeles’ car culture, with boulevards transformed into wide-open stretches of tarmac, ready made for smooth tires, supercharged engine blocks and tuners.

Officials noticed an uptick during the first months of the pandemic, when stay-at-home orders made L.A.’s empty streets even more inviting for large gatherings known as sideshows or takeovers.

Fueled by social media, illegal street racing activity — and its attendant dangers — continued to grow even as pandemic restrictions eased and L.A. commuting patterns returned.

Los Angeles officials are now considering new measures to crack down on street racing, joining a growing number of cities taking the fight from the streets to social media and targeting those who organize and promote the races.

