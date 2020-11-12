Street racing investigated as possible cause of fatal crash in Exposition Park

An investigation is underway into whether street racing may have been a factor in a crash in Exposition Park that left one person dead and another in critical condition Thursday morning.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred about 12:10 a.m. as the driver of a silver Range Rover was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Figueroa Street near Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Miguel Arana said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a curb and then a palm tree, Arana said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Arana said. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Both occupants were described as men between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. The identities of the men have not been released.

If another vehicle was involved in the incident, it did not remain at the scene.

Authorities are searching for any surveillance video of the crash.

Anyone with information can call the Police Department at 877-527-3247.