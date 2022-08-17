Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Several law enforcement agencies took part in a weekend operation to reduce the number of street racing incidents and vehicles on the street with loud, modified exhaust systems.

The operation took place Saturday along Orange County’s coastal areas, including freeway and arterial access points to the coast, the Newport Beach Police Department stated in a news release.

Hundreds of vehicles were stopped for violations, including one that was exceeding 100 mph and another where officers discovered a loaded firearm.

The Police Department issued the following breakdown of the operations findings:

206 Vehicles were stopped for violations

177 Vehicles were cited for vehicle code violations (which includes loud/modified exhaust)

16 Vehicles were inspected on-site for modified exhaust violations by a BAR Referee

1 Vehicles were cited for exceeding 100 MPH

3 Vehicles were stopped and the drivers/passengers were arrested for (1) possession of a loaded firearm, (1) unlicensed driver/warrants and (1) evading a peace officer

Officers from the Newport Beach Police Department, Seal Beach Police Department, Huntington Beach Police Department, Laguna Beach Police Department, Santa Ana Police Department, California Highway Patrol, as well as two referees from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair participated in the operation.