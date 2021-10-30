Street racing, takeovers in SoCal pose dangers to trick-or-treaters this Halloween

Dressing up in costumes to go trick-or-treating is something many kids have been looking forward to this Halloween season. For parents, however, safety is a big concern as illegal street racing and street takeovers have become a growing problem in Southern California. 

As kids look to trick-or-treat this weekend, police will be on the lookout for any street racing or takeovers.

Officials worry that this Halloween weekend may be dangerous because the holiday falls on a day when side shows and street racing are common around Los Angeles.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 30, 2021.

