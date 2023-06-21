A $25,000 reward is being offered in the search for a hit-and-run driver who left a man hospitalized in downtown Los Angeles.

Surveillance video released by LAPD captured the moment a pickup truck ran into a street sweeper while exiting the 7th Street Produce Market on Tuesday around 1:20 p.m.

Video shows the suspect driving through the parking lot before approaching the street sweeper at a street exit. While turning right, the driver runs over the victim’s foot, knocking the man to the ground.

The driver briefly stops before driving off towards Alameda Street, police said. As the suspect speeds away, the victim’s broom is sent flying as the truck runs over it.

Video captures a pickup truck running into a street sweeper at the 7th Street Produce Market in downtown L.A. on June 20, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The victim, who is a “Business Improvement Districts” employee, was transported to the hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s truck is described as a white 2018-2023 Chevrolet Silverado and is possibly a Z71 model. The vehicle is equipped with black rims, a bed liner, a sunroof, tinted windows, and drives with a tow hitch.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the suspect’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email 31480@lapd.online. The public can also call the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746 or LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.