Street-sweeping, other parking enforcement to resume April 1 in unincorporated L.A. County

As Los Angeles emerges from the depths of its winter coronavirus surge, county sheriff’s officials will resume parking enforcement in unincorporated areas on April 1.

The enforcement will include citations for street-sweeping violations, expired registration and all other parking violations, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Additionally, any vehicles that have received a red-tag warning for violation will be towed, officials said.

Red-tag warnings are given to cars parked in a public right of way or that appear to be abandoned. If they’re not moved within 72 hours, a citation will be issued and the vehicle will be towed.

About 1 million people live in the county’s unincorporated areas, according to the county planning department.

Several other areas have already resumed street-sweeping citations after relaxing rules earlier in the pandemic.

The city of L.A. restored its normal parking rules back in October, but last month shifted street-sweeping to a bi-weekly schedule. The city said the change was due to pandemic budget strains and staff reductions.

Those who receive a parking ticket in unincorporated L.A. County and are unable to pay can seek financial assistance via www.lasheriffparking.com or 866-561-9744.