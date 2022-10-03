Authorities are searching for three young men or teens who robbed a street vendor at gunpoint in San Bernardino County.

The robbery happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road in Adelanto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The three suspects approached the street vendor while he was working, pointed a handgun at him and demanded money, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The vendor tried to run, but he was pushed to the ground and his attackers stole an undisclosed amount of cash and personal property from him.

The robbers then fled east on Seneca Road where they got into a gray sedan and drove away. Deputies searched the area for the suspect vehicle but were unable to locate it.

Witnesses at the scene helped the street vendor, who apparently injured his knee after he was pushed to the ground. He was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Little details about the suspects have been released, but officials said they believe the suspects are between the ages of 16 and 18 years old and one was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about the armed robbery to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

This latest robbery comes amid growing crimes targeting street vendors in Southern California. Advocates say these vendors are easy targets because they operate primarily with cash and many are fearful of contacting law enforcement due to their immigration status or a general distrust of police.

Supporters of the food vending industry have called for additional protections to ensure more don’t fall victim to these often-violent crimes.