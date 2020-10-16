Street vendor run over in apparent intentional act in San Bernardino; suspect arrested: Police

A street vendor was seriously injured after being struck — apparently intentionally — by a vehicle in San Bernardino, police said Friday.

The collision, which is being investigated as an assault, took place in the area of Frontage Road near Highland Avenue around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to a San Bernardino Police Department news release.

San Bernardino police released this booking photo of Robert Spargo.

Officers responded to reports of a food vendor being struck by a vehicle and found the victim with “significant trauma,” the release stated.

She was taken to a hospital where she remains in critical condition. Officials identified her as Marlen Munoz, 28, of San Bernardino.

Investigators believe the driver intentionally ran over the victim, based on witness statements and evidence recovered at the scene, according to police. A motive is not yet known.

Authorities arrested the suspect, 42-year-old Robert Spargo, and booked him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Jail records indicate he is being held on $500,000 bail.

No further details have been released amid the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Flesher by calling 909- 384-5655 or emailing

flesher_wi@sbcity.org, or Sgt. Tello by calling 909-384-5613 or emailing tello_al@sbcity.org.