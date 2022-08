As attacks on street vendors grow in prominence, one organization is working to create a safe space.

The Tianguis Market Foundation was joined by more than 200 vendors in Long Beach on Sunday to memorialize 34-year-old Severino Gutierrez Valez, known to many as “Elias the Fruit Vendor,” who was fatally shot in a robbery in Gardena on Aug. 5.

