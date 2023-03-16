Dozens of street vendors are expected to rally in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday as they hope to overturn the city’s limits on where they can sell food.

The rally comes before court hearing regarding the vendors’ lawsuit against the city’s no-vending zones, which prevent food from being sold on the street within 500 feet of certain neighborhoods and attractions, such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In their lawsuit, which was filed in December, the vendors argue they have already paid for a permit, which they claim should allow them to sell anywhere in the city. City officials, meanwhile, argue that street vending could worsen congestion or cause overcrowding in some areas.

On Thursday, a judge is expected to either rule on the case or dismiss it altogether.

While the suit remains unresolved, the City Council on Wednesday voted to study and possibly lower the annual fee for sidewalk and park vending permits, perhaps as low as $291.

Those who have been caught selling in no-vending zones have received expensive tickets, sometimes racking up costs into the thousands of dollars.