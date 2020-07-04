Streets flooded in Newport Beach as region faces high tide, elevated surf

An area of the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach was flooded Friday night as the region was under a high tide and elevated surf advisory.

The combination of the surf and high tides were predicted to possibly produce minor coastal flooding in the evening, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory remains in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until noon Monday.

Dangerous rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions were expected, the agency said.

Officers were assisting with diverting traffic, Lt. Eric Little of the Newport Beach Police Department said, adding that there was not yet information on any permanent or ongoing road closures.

Sky5 aerial footage showed a sailboat collapsing on the shore.

Huge surf today, lots of rescues, dangerous conditions, high tides, and some flooding. https://t.co/59551frauI pic.twitter.com/2yecBbOyVj — Mayor Will O'Neill (@MayorONeill) July 4, 2020