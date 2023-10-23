It’s been more than 100 days since actors joined writers in striking against movie and television producers, and while writers are back to work, the actors have yet to reach a deal. But that’s not to say it’s a hopeless situation.

SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are set to resume discussions on Tuesday. An impasse led to a halt in talks earlier this month.

The most daunting issue appears to be revenue sharing from streaming, something studio executives have rejected.

Another issue that’s proven contentious is the use of artificial intelligence. Specifically, SAG-AFTRA is worried studios will enable the “reuse of actor likenesses using cutting-edge rendering technologies” without compensating the performers for what would have been more work in the past, Variety reports.

Americans generally support the strikers, but that public sentiment has thus far not been enough to bring the sides together.

It remains to be seen if the time away from the negotiating table will grease the wheels or if the AMPTP will continue to assert that the “conversations [with SAG-AFTRA] are no longer moving us in a productive direction.”