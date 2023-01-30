Three business owners who had their restaurants broken into over the weekend believe the same man is responsible for the caught-on-video break-ins.

They took to social media and shared the surveillance videos, hoping someone can identify the burglar.

Jason Winters, owner of Speak Cheezy pizzeria, said he was robbed, not only of his peace of mind, but of $4,000, profit for the month of January.

“This was my dream since I was a kid. To have somebody think they can take a piece of that in the way that they did, it’s not right,” Winters said.

Video from the burglary early Saturday shows a man wearing gray pants, a gray hoodie and a mask use a crowbar to break in and steal the cash register.

About an hour earlier and a half-mile away, The Breakfast Bar was also broken into.

In video from that incident, a masked man is seen smashing the front glass door with a metal object. The owner of that restaurant said the man stole two cash registers.

A third restaurant was also broken into over the weekend, and the suspect allegedly got away with a substantial amount of cash.

Long Beach police are investigating the incidents, but they could not confirm the same suspect is involved and that the crimes are connected.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases, however.