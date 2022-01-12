Strip mall catches fire in Sherman Oaks

As many as five businesses may have been damaged in a fire in a strip mall in Sherman Oaks, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire, which was reported at 10:48 p.m. in the 15000 block of West Ventura Boulevard, was battled by 75 firefighters, the department said in an alert.

The firefighting efforts were hampered by “questionable roof integrity” and “downed, charged powerlines,” the department added.

As of Wednesday night, no injuries had been reported, and firefighting efforts remained underway.