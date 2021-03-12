Strip mall facade collapses with people inside in West Whittier

Authorities are investigating after the façade of a strip mall collapsed with people inside Friday in West Whittier-Los Nietos.

The incident at the corner of Slauson Avenue and Norwalk Boulevard was reported around 5:30 p.m. as a partial roof collapse, but responding crews found only the front of the building had fallen, said Imy McBride, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed the small shopping center contained a bakery, beauty supply store, barber shop, Mexican restaurant and a Metro by T-Mobile store.

A man who gave his name only as Eddie was hoisted from the cellphone store by first responders, who then retrieved his motorized mobility scooter.

“I thought it sounded like an earthquake and next thing you know, the roof fell,” he said.

Debris filled the parking lot, and firefighters had to cut up larger pieces to allow people to exit safely.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the structure to fail.

Robert May, who identified himself to KTLA as the property owner, said he was still trying to confirm what witnesses told him. He says people told him they saw lightning strike the building, causing a main beam to fall down.

Building and safety officials were on scene assessing the damage later Friday night.