Authorities in Long Beach are investigating an attack on a woman that was captured on home security video.

The attack occurred Thursday in a residential area near East 21st Street and Locust Avenue.

Video from two cameras shows a man carrying some type of rod approaching the woman, who was pushing a stroller, from behind. He strikes her in the head and then runs away, the video shows.

Surveillance cameras show a man striking a woman with a rod in Long Beach on Jan. 4, 2024. (Juan C. Rivas)

The woman screamed and recoiled but did not appear to lose consciousness. The extent of her injuries was not known.

The child in the stroller did not appear to be harmed.

The assailant was wearing a green sweatshirt with a dark-colored hoodie underneath and a baseball cap. Anyone with information about the attack should contact Long Beach Police at (562) 435-6711.